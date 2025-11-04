US
4 min read
New Yorkers set to decide historic mayoral election as Mamdani leads ahead of Cuomo
Voters across New York are turning out in record numbers as Mamdani leads a diverse field in the city’s highly competitive mayoral race.
New Yorkers set to decide historic mayoral election as Mamdani leads ahead of Cuomo
Zohran Mamdani leads New York’s historic mayoral race, polls suggest. [File photo] / Reuters
November 4, 2025

New York City stands on the precipice of electing its new mayor as Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani leads a trio of candidates seeking to become the next leader of America’s largest city.

In a sign of how hotly-contested the race has become, over 735,000 ballots have been cast in early voting, marking a new city record, according to the Board of Elections in the City of New York.

The high turnout comes as the mayoral competition remains atop national headlines as it enters its final stretch.

That is largely due to Mamdani, who, if he wins on Tuesday night, would become the city’s first Muslim and South Asian mayor, as well as its first unapologetically democratic socialist leader.

Mamdani has campaigned on a platform of affordability in one of America’s most expensive metropolises, speaking to critical pocketbook issues for voters while brushing off criticism from all sides, including from fellow Democrats, over his leftist politics and his pro-Palestinian positions.

Mamdani vs Cuomo, Silwa

Mamdani has championed freezing rent for New Yorkers living in rent-stabilised housing, free universal child care, free buses across the city, and opening city-run grocery stores to provide cheaper groceries in the city of 8.4 million.

All of this would be paid for, he says, by raising the corporate tax rate to 11.5 percent — the same as in neighbouring New Jersey — as well as a two percent income tax on those earning over $1 million per year.

Competing against him are former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa, a rightwing community activist and radio talk show host.

Cuomo is running as an Independent after he lost the Democratic primary to Mamdani in June. He has since sought to cast himself as the best positioned to lead the city following decades of public service, including leading the state of New York during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But his history has also come back to haunt him, in no small part because of multiple controversies that burst into public view during his time as governor, including allegations of sexual misconduct and retaliation from over a dozen women that the Justice Department deemed credible.

RECOMMENDED

Cuomo has since earned the endorsement of President Donald Trump, who has strongly criticised Mamdani, calling him a “communist” and threatening to withhold federal funding from New York City if the Democrat emerges victorious.

Sliwa, meanwhile, has refused calls to drop out of the race to give Cuomo a better shot at defeating Mamdani. It is unclear, however, if doing so would have any effect on the final outcome.

RelatedTRT World - In New York, Zohran Mamdani's base of renters and workers is nearing the gates of power

Polls

A compilation of polling compiled by the Real Clear Politics website has Mamdani up by an average of 14.3 percent, a massive lead heading into Election Day.

The review has Mamdani at 46.1 percent to Cuomo’s 31.8 percent. Sliwa sits in third place at 16.3 percent, and it is unclear if his base would back Cuomo, a longtime vocal Democrat.

While all polling dating back to July shows Mamdani in the lead, there is a significant range between polls in establishing how far ahead he actually is. Atlas Intel, a market research firm, has Mamdani up by just five points in its latest poll, released on November 3.

Another survey by The Hill/Emerson College shows Mamdani with 50 percent support, twice Cuomo’s share.

Most other surveys have Mamdani leading by low double digits.

Voters will begin heading to the polls at 6 am Eastern Time (1100GMT) on Tuesday. Polling stations will close at 9 pm (0200GMT Wednesday), but anyone who is in line at that time will be allowed to cast their ballots.

RelatedTRT World - Trump warns of cutting federal funding if Mamdani wins NYC mayoral race

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios