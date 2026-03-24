WAR ON GAZA
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'Flagrantly arbitrary': UN experts urge Israel to free Gaza doctor
UN experts say Abu Safiya has been denied critical medical care, warning his life and well-being are in grave danger.
'Flagrantly arbitrary': UN experts urge Israel to free Gaza doctor
Dr Abu Safiya, the former director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, has been held by Israel since December 27 2024. / Others
March 24, 2026

UN experts have demanded that Israel immediately release a detained Palestinian doctor from Gaza, citing reports of torture and serious health risks.

"We have received reports that Dr Hussam Abu Safiya has been subjected to torture and other cruel and degrading treatment and that his health condition remains dire," the experts said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement was signed by Tialeng Mofokeng, the UN special rapporteur on the right to physical and mental health, and Ben Saul, the UN special rapporteur on the protection of human rights while countering terrorism.

Safiya, the former director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, has been held by Israel since December 27, 2024, under Israel’s unlawful combatant law, despite being a civilian medical practitioner.

The experts said his detention appears "flagrantly arbitrary" and inconsistent with international standards, including the Mandela Rules, which require access to health care for detainees.

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"He has been systematically denied critical medical examination and treatment," they said, warning that his life and well-being have been "gravely endangered".

They also stressed that all states have an obligation to protect healthcare workers and ensure the rights of detainees, including freedom from torture and access to medical care.

The experts highlighted violence against health workers and facilities in Gaza, saying the abuses continue despite a ceasefire.

"Israel must release Dr Abu Safiya and all healthcare workers and ensure they have access to appropriate medical care," they said, urging the international community to act.

RelatedTRT World - Hussam Abu Safiya: The doctor who says 'No' to Israel
SOURCE:AA
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