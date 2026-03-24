UN experts have demanded that Israel immediately release a detained Palestinian doctor from Gaza, citing reports of torture and serious health risks.

"We have received reports that Dr Hussam Abu Safiya has been subjected to torture and other cruel and degrading treatment and that his health condition remains dire," the experts said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement was signed by Tialeng Mofokeng, the UN special rapporteur on the right to physical and mental health, and Ben Saul, the UN special rapporteur on the protection of human rights while countering terrorism.

Safiya, the former director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, has been held by Israel since December 27, 2024, under Israel’s unlawful combatant law, despite being a civilian medical practitioner.

The experts said his detention appears "flagrantly arbitrary" and inconsistent with international standards, including the Mandela Rules, which require access to health care for detainees.