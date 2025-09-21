WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
China calls for 'comprehensive ceasefire' in Gaza with pressing urgency
Top diplomat Wang Yi criticises Israel's efforts to take over Gaza City and its "encroachment" in occupied West Bank, saying its actions "seriously violate international law".
China calls for 'comprehensive ceasefire' in Gaza with pressing urgency
(FILE) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says China advocates for Palestine’s full UN membership and the advancement of a two-state solution. / Reuters
September 21, 2025

China has called on the international community to promote a “comprehensive ceasefire” in Gaza with pressing urgency, also advocating the recognition of the State of Palestine.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi Wang said Friday that it is necessary to “promote a comprehensive ceasefire” in Gaza with the “greatest sense of urgency” to prevent further humanitarian disaster, state-run Xinhua News reported late on Saturday.

He made the remarks during a meeting with his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita in Beijing, where he urged the international community to unite in addressing the current crisis in Palestine.

He called on countries with influence over Israel, as well as the UN Security Council and humanitarian agencies, to fulfill their responsibilities.

RelatedTRT World - Progressive caucus backs historic bill to halt US arms to Israel over Gaza atrocities

Wang said that the principle of “the Palestinians governing Palestine” must be implemented, with Gaza and the occupied West Bank recognised as “inalienable territories” of Palestine, adding that any post-war governance should respect Palestinian wishes and safeguard their rights.

RECOMMENDED

He also advocated Palestine’s full UN membership and the advancement of a two-state solution, rejecting unilateral actions that undermine it.

Expressing deep concern over the ongoing genocidal war in Gaza and the resulting humanitarian disaster, he criticised Israel’s continued plans to take over Gaza City and its “encroachment” in the occupied West Bank, which he said “seriously violate international law” and threaten the two-state solution and Middle East stability.

While supporting Israel’s right to a state, Wang also affirmed Palestine’s right to one, rejecting “double standards”, stressing that both Israeli and Arab lives are “equally precious”, and using violence to counter violence only fuels hatred.

China remains committed to supporting Palestine’s “just cause” and working towards a ceasefire and a lasting, just resolution based on UN resolutions and a two-state solution, he added.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Gaza receives 54 Palestinian bodies and boxes of remains after Israeli custody
Israel admits upsurge in illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
At least 21 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes across Gaza despite ceasefire
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
'I have lost my faith in our integrity': Israel-Palestine director of HRW quits over blocked report
First medical evacuees enter Egypt after Gaza's Rafah crossing partially reopens: WHO
Gaza rescue teams suspend recovery of Palestinian bodies as fuel runs out
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
Israeli forces kill young Palestinian man, wound another in latest Gaza ceasefire violation
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
UN backs Rafah crossing reopening, stresses safe passage for civilians
Israeli shelling kills four Palestinians in Gaza displacement tents despite ceasefire
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients
‘Pilot operation’: Israel partially reopens Gaza's Rafah crossing