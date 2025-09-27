Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that recognising a Palestinian state is a “crucial step” towards justice but lamented that it had come too late, after tens of thousands of lives were lost in Gaza.

Speaking at the Bosphorus Diplomacy Forum in Istanbul, Erdogan described the recent wave of recognition of Palestine by several countries as “belated, but significant.”

“Any effort to correct past wrongs is welcome. But why was this not done before 65,000 innocent lives were lost?” he asked.

Strong criticism of Israel

Erdogan accused Israel of carrying out “genocidal” policies in Gaza and warned that aspirations for a Palestinian state would remain incomplete “unless Israel is stopped.”

He called for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and what he termed his “genocidal cadre” to be put on trial without delay.

“Those who reduce the issue in Gaza to just Hamas are slowly beginning to realise that the reality is quite different,” Erdogan said, stressing that hunger was being “recklessly used as a weapon of mass destruction” against civilians.

He also sent greetings to activists aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla, which is preparing to challenge Israel’s blockade of Gaza, wishing them protection against “Israeli state terror.”