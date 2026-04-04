Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert has said that Jews are committing killings, "ethnic cleansing," and "crimes against humanity" in the occupied West Bank.

In an interview with Channel 12, Olmert stated that such actions "would bring Israel to The Hague," referring to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Addressing Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir and Police Commissioner Danny Levy, he warned: "Save the country from this catastrophe. You will end up in The Hague."

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Rising Israeli violence

His remarks come as Israeli attacks have continued in the occupied West Bank, including killings, demolitions, and displacement, since October 2023.