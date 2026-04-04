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Ex-Israeli PM warns of war crimes in the occupied West Bank
Ehud Olmert says Israeli actions could expose officials to scrutiny by International Criminal Court amid ongoing Israeli violence in the occupied territory.
Ex-Israeli PM warns of war crimes in the occupied West Bank
Olmert accused Israel of crimes in the occupied West Bank and warning of ICC action. [File] / Reuters
April 4, 2026

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert has said that Jews are committing killings, "ethnic cleansing," and "crimes against humanity" in the occupied West Bank.

In an interview with Channel 12, Olmert stated that such actions "would bring Israel to The Hague," referring to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Addressing Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir and Police Commissioner Danny Levy, he warned: "Save the country from this catastrophe. You will end up in The Hague."

RelatedTRT World - Netanyahu, facing corruption charges and ICC arrest warrant, deems holding elections now a 'mistake'

Rising Israeli violence

His remarks come as Israeli attacks have continued in the occupied West Bank, including killings, demolitions, and displacement, since October 2023.

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The aggression has killed 1,340 Palestinians and led to the arrest of nearly 22,000 others.

These events follow the 2024 ICC move, where arrest warrants were issued for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes related to the Gaza genocide.

Although a ceasefire took effect on 10 October 2025, the UN estimates reconstruction costs at around $70 billion after two years of Israeli genocidal war that destroyed 90 percent of civilian infrastructure.

In December 2025, the ICC Appeals Chamber rejected Israel's challenge to the warrants, dismissing the appeal by a majority vote and allowing investigations to proceed.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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