The US will "very soon" start taking action to stop suspected Venezuelan drug traffickers on land, US President Donald Trump said on Thursday.

"You probably noticed that people aren't wanting to be delivering by sea, and we'll be starting to stop them by land also. The land is easier, but that's going to start very soon," Trump said, speaking virtually with US military service members.

The Venezuelan communications ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Trump administration has been weighing Venezuela-related options to combat what it has portrayed as President Nicolas Maduro's role in supplying illegal drugs that have killed Americans.

Maduro has denied having any links to the illegal drug trade.