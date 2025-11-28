WORLD
2 min read
Trump announces land operation against 'drug trafficking' in Venezuela
President Trump claims the US has nearly ended Venezuelan drug trafficking at sea and plans to begin operations by land.
Trump announces land operation against 'drug trafficking' in Venezuela
Trump claims anti-drug efforts will expand very soon. [File photo] / Reuters
November 28, 2025

The US will "very soon" start taking action to stop suspected Venezuelan drug traffickers on land, US President Donald Trump said on Thursday.

"You probably noticed that people aren't wanting to be delivering by sea, and we'll be starting to stop them by land also. The land is easier, but that's going to start very soon," Trump said, speaking virtually with US military service members.

The Venezuelan communications ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Trump administration has been weighing Venezuela-related options to combat what it has portrayed as President Nicolas Maduro's role in supplying illegal drugs that have killed Americans.

Maduro has denied having any links to the illegal drug trade.

RECOMMENDED

US forces in the region so far have focused on counter-narcotics operations, even though the assembled firepower far outweighs anything needed for them.

US troops have carried out at least 21 strikes on alleged drug boats in the Caribbean and Pacific since September, killing at least 83 people.

Reports of looming action have proliferated in recent weeks as the US military has deployed forces to the Caribbean amid worsening relations with Venezuela.

Reuters, citing four US officials, reported on Saturday that the US was poised to launch a new phase of Venezuela-related operations.

RelatedTRT World - Thousands march in Venezuela against US ‘threats’ as Maduro mobilises militia
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
UK and Germany slam Israeli plan to expand occupied West Bank control
UN sounds alarm over $4.6B US dues as cash shortfall threat rises
Big Tech on trial in US as Zuckerberg, YouTube chief face claims of addicting children
UK Cabinet backs PM Starmer amid resignation calls over Epstein scandal
Pakistan-India T20 game on after 'outcomes achieved' in ICC talks, 'request of friendly countries'
Cuba runs out of jet fuel as Mexico and Russia slam US oil blockade on Caribbean nation
ICC rules out sanctions against Bangladesh after T20 World Cup absence
40 more patients evacuated from Gaza via Rafah crossing under strict Israeli restrictions
US military boards 'defiant oil tanker' in Indian Ocean
SpaceX prioritises 'self-growing city' on the Moon in less than 10 years: Musk
'Very disappointing' — Epstein accomplice Maxwell refuses to answer questions from US House panel
UK police review complaint against ex-Prince Andrew over data leak to Epstein
India, Greece ink declaration to strengthen defence industrial collaboration
Epstein funded anti-Palestine groups, including one aiding Zionist settlements, US documents reveal
Yemen swears in new cabinet in Riyadh, appoints three women ministers