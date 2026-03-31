Recent wars and conflicts in the region, particularly in Lebanon, Gaza, and Iran, once again demonstrated the importance of cybersecurity, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

“If you want to be strong, deterrent, and respected on the global stage, you must accelerate your efforts in cyberspace and take the necessary cybersecurity measures,” Erdogan said on Tuesday, speaking at Strong Türkiye in Communication with 5G Ceremony at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

In the data age we live in, political stability, economic independence, military deterrence, and digital sovereignty are not separate from one another, he said.

“If you can control your borders but cannot control your airspace, and if you cannot protect your cyber homeland and your data, then there is a serious vulnerability in your sovereignty,” he added.