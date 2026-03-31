TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye moves to bolster data security as regional conflicts heighten cyber risks
"To be strong, deterrent and respected globally, you must accelerate efforts in cyberspace and strengthen cybersecurity measures," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says.
Türkiye moves to bolster data security as regional conflicts heighten cyber risks
“We view cybersecurity not merely as a reaction to threats, but as an integral part of our national security,” Erdogan says. / AA
5 hours ago

Recent wars and conflicts in the region, particularly in Lebanon, Gaza, and Iran, once again demonstrated the importance of cybersecurity, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

“If you want to be strong, deterrent, and respected on the global stage, you must accelerate your efforts in cyberspace and take the necessary cybersecurity measures,” Erdogan said on Tuesday, speaking at Strong Türkiye in Communication with 5G Ceremony at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

In the data age we live in, political stability, economic independence, military deterrence, and digital sovereignty are not separate from one another, he said.

“If you can control your borders but cannot control your airspace, and if you cannot protect your cyber homeland and your data, then there is a serious vulnerability in your sovereignty,” he added.

RECOMMENDED

Erdogan said that Türkiye will gradually implement additional measures in the coming period to strengthen the security of data belonging to state institutions.

“Our law enforcement and intelligence agencies, along with our relevant institutions, are successfully implementing preventive measures, action plans, and counter-measures to be prepared for every possible scenario,” he said.

“We view cybersecurity not merely as a reaction to threats, but as an integral part of our national security,” he added.

The 5G will be rolled out in all 81 provincial centres initially, to be available across the country within two years, said Erdogan.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye advances space independence with new satellite launches
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Global outcry follows Israeli Knesset vote to mandate death penalty for Palestinian prisoners
White House says Iran has days to come to the table before window shuts
By Sadiq S Bhat
Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan push joint action to bolster regional security amid Iranian attacks
Israel passes 'discriminatory' bill allowing death penalty for Palestinian prisoners
Sheinbaum defends Mexico's right to supply oil to Cuba
UK pushes for consular access to Britons held in UAE over Iran attack images
Dozens killed in deadly gold mine attack in South Sudan
G7 ministers vow decisive action to stabilise global energy market
How Iran war could strangle global trade through Bab al Mandeb
NATO intercepts a ballistic missile launched from Iran entering Turkish airspace
Italy to deploy Turkish-made TB3 drones from aircraft carrier
Europe faces COVID‑level economic fallout as Iran war escalates: Germany
Airlines cancel more flights as Iran war cripples Middle East hubs
Heavy rain, floods kill dozens in Afghanistan, Pakistan
US renews warning to Iran over Strait of Hormuz closure