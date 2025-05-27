Since the 1990s, Afghanistan has emerged as a pivotal actor in the global drug economy, experiencing a particularly significant increase in opium production following 2001.

By 2020, Afghanistan had become the world’s leading supplier, accounting for approximately 85 percent of the global opium supply .

This landscape began to shift with the Taliban’s return to power in 2021.

Shortly after assuming control, the Taliban administration issued a decree banning the cultivation of the poppy plant, from which opium is derived. The ban came with several punitive measures against violators.

While this decision echoes similar policies enforced during the Taliban’s initial rule between 1996 and 2001, it has been enacted within a markedly different local and global context.

Consequently, questions regarding the extent to which the Taliban’s poppy ban has been enforced, as well as its domestic and regional implications, remain at the forefront of contemporary political debates and field observations.

Then and now: what changed?

When the Taliban seized Kabul in 1996, Afghanistan had already reached a critical threshold in global opium production.

Economic collapse, the disintegration of state authority, and rising opium prices created a fertile ground for widespread poppy cultivation.

During this period, the Taliban indirectly benefited from the drug economy through taxes levied on agricultural production.

However, in 1999, with Mullah Mohammed Omar’s declaration of a poppy ban, the policy direction shifted significantly; special commissions were established, stringent sanctions were imposed, and by 2001, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), poppy cultivation had declined by approximately 91 percent .

Following the Taliban’s transition into an armed insurgency during the 2000s, the group’s relationship with the drug economy was restructured.

Revenues were increasingly derived not directly from production but from transportation, security provision, taxation, and smuggling permits.

By 2018, the Taliban reportedly earned around 20 percent of their income from the country’s narcotics market .

This financial base enabled the Taliban to enhance their military capacity and consolidate their influence on the ground. Simultaneously, it undermined popular support for the central government, further destabilising the security apparatus.

During the Taliban’s second period of governance, its leader Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada issued a decree on April 14, 2022, officially banning poppy cultivation and opium production in Afghanistan .

It publicly announced that violators of the ban would face seizure of their crops and severe penalties. Nevertheless, the anticipated impact of the ban was not observed in its first year. On the contrary, UNODC data indicated that poppy cultivation areas increased by 28 percent in 2022 .

This situation changed significantly starting in early 2023.

According to UNODC data, the area under poppy cultivation declined sharply to 10,800 hectares in 2023 from 233,000 hectares just a year ago 2022.

Over the same period, opium production fell from 6,200 tons to 333 tons, representing a 95 percent decrease .

Independent sources conducting satellite imagery-based field analyses, such as AlcisGeo, have corroborated these findings. For example, poppy cultivation in Helmand province dropped from 129,640 hectares in 2022 to merely 740 hectares in 2023 .

However, in 2024, opium production in Afghanistan increased by 30 percent compared to the previous year, reaching 433 tons. Despite this rise, the figure remains 93 percent lower than 2022 levels .

These data indicate that the Taliban administration has achieved a notable short-term success in enforcing the poppy ban. Nonetheless, the sustainability of this success depends on a transformation of the existing socioeconomic structure.

Poppy cultivation in Afghanistan’s rural economy is not merely an illegal activity but is also perceived as an indispensable form of subsistence farming.

Particularly in provinces such as Helmand, Nangarhar, and Kandahar, poppy farming has become nearly the sole source of livelihood for many farmers due to long-standing infrastructure deficits, limited state support, and restricted market access.