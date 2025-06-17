ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
1 min read
Israel under Netanyahu 'biggest threat' to region: Erdogan
In a phone call with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, Recep Tayyip Erdogan underlines that Ankara will continue its efforts to end the "cycle of violence".
Israel under Netanyahu 'biggest threat' to region: Erdogan
Erdogan reiterated that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has once again shown that "he is the greatest threat to the region's security." / AA
June 17, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was "the biggest threat" to the Middle East region, in a phone call with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani on Tuesday, his office said.

According to Türkiye's Communications Directorate, Erdogan said that he "will continue his efforts to end the spiral of violence, and that Netanyahu has shown once again that he is the biggest threat to the security of the region," according to the presidency.

Both leaders discussed the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, bilateral relations, and regional issues.

Erdogan said Türkiye has been engaging in intense diplomatic contacts on the conflict that began after Israeli attacks on Iran.

RECOMMENDED

He added that the Israeli attacks should not overshadow the humanitarian crisis and genocide in Gaza and that these developments should not be allowed to spill over into Syria as well.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Egypt beat defending champions Ivory Coast 3-2 to reach AFCON semi-finals
Türkiye sends another 'Goodness Ship' carrying tonnes of aid to Sudan
Russia denies targeting Qatar Embassy in Kiev, blames Ukraine
Türkiye pays tribute to fallen reporters in Gaza on Working Journalists’ Day
Syria halts operations against YPG terror group in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud
Flu infections surge across US as Trump downplays vaccination
Storm damages thousands of tents in Gaza, raising fears of 'humanitarian catastrophe'
Cuba will not yield to US 'threats and blackmail': Cuban foreign minister
Israel launches new air strikes across Gaza despite ceasefire
YPG terror group seizes hospital in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud, expels medical staff: local media
Greenland's political parties: 'We don't want to be Americans'
Israel hopes to 'taper off' dependence on US military aid in next decade: Netanyahu
Japanese PM mulling snap election in coming weeks: reports
Death toll rises to at least 65 in Iran protests: report
Syrian army completes 'full security sweep' of Aleppo neighbourhood from YPG terror group