Some commercial ships near or in the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf have declared themselves as China-linked since the Iran war began, according to marine traffic data, apparently to reduce the risk of being targeted in attacks.

At least eight vessels in or near the Gulf and the Gulf of Oman changed their declared destination signals to short messages such as “CHINA OWNER” or “CHINA OWNER&CREW,” according to data on the ship tracking platform MarineTraffic analysed by The Associated Press.

“The main goal of vessels publicly identifying themselves as ‘Chinese’ while transiting the Gulf or the Strait of Hormuz is primarily to reduce the risk of being attacked rather than to facilitate passage through the strait itself,” said Ana Subasic, a trade risk analyst at data and analytics firm Kpler, which owns MarineTraffic.

Some of the vessels passed through the strait and headed for their destinations. Others were still in the area.

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Iran and affiliated groups have generally avoided targeting ships linked to China, Subasic said, given China’s relatively neutral stance and stronger economic ties with Iran.

“The message is more like ‘do not mistake me for the kind of ship you said you would hit,’” said Kun Cao, client director at consulting firm Reddal.