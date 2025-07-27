BIZTECH
China, US to extend tariff pause at Sweden talks by another 90 days: report
A Chinese media outlet says the US and China are extending their tariff truce for another three months.
Donald Trump says his administration was close to reaching a trade deal with China. / AP
July 27, 2025

Beijing and Washington are expected to extend their tariff truce by another three months at trade talks in Stockholm beginning on Monday, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on Sunday citing people familiar with the matter.

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday his administration was close to reaching a trade deal with China, but gave no other details.

"We're very close to a deal with China. We really sort of made a deal with China, but we'll see how that goes," Trump told reporters at the start of a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Scotland.

SOURCE:REUTERS
