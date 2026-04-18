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Turkish first lady attends 'One Heart for Palestine' panel at Antalya Diplomacy Forum
High-level participants, including ministers, first ladies and international representatives, join the solidarity programme.
Turkish first lady attends 'One Heart for Palestine' panel at Antalya Diplomacy Forum
Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan makes a speech as she attends the “One Heart for Palestine” themed programme. / AA
4 hours ago

Türkiye’s first lady Emine Erdogan has attended a high-level panel themed “One Heart for Palestine” during the Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2026.

On Saturday, the panel brought together political figures and representatives of international organisations in a show of solidarity with Palestinians.

Apart from remarks from the attendees, a video message from Israeli historian Ilan Pappe of the University of Exeter was screened.

The event concluded with a family photo session, after which Erdogan and accompanying guests toured an exhibition organised under the same theme.

In a post on her NSosyal account, Erdogan said participants gathered around a “shared conscience” together with leaders’ spouses, ministers and international representatives from different countries.

She expressed gratitude to attendees for showing support for Palestine and voiced hope that the solidarity would lead to “lasting and meaningful outcomes.”

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Managing global uncertainty

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The event gathered prominent participants, including Türkiye’s Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas and Environment, Urbanisation, and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum as part of the forum.

Also attending were Azerbaijan’s First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, as well as spouses of senior political leaders from several countries, including the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Palestine’s Ambassador to Ankara Nasri Abu Jaish, and UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative on Violence Against Children Najat Maalla M’jid, were among international attendees.

Former leaders such as Croatia’s Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic and Kyrgyzstan’s Roza Otunbayeva also took part, alongside Leyla Aliyeva, daughter of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

World leaders and senior government officials are meeting in Türkiye through Sunday for the forum, a major international gathering in the southern Mediterranean city focused this year on managing global uncertainty.

The forum, held under the auspices of President Erdogan and hosted by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, is centred on the theme “Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties.”

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye to host Balkan Peace Platform meeting at Antalya Diplomacy Forum
SOURCE:AA
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