Türkiye’s first lady Emine Erdogan has attended a high-level panel themed “One Heart for Palestine” during the Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2026.

On Saturday, the panel brought together political figures and representatives of international organisations in a show of solidarity with Palestinians.

Apart from remarks from the attendees, a video message from Israeli historian Ilan Pappe of the University of Exeter was screened.

The event concluded with a family photo session, after which Erdogan and accompanying guests toured an exhibition organised under the same theme.

In a post on her NSosyal account, Erdogan said participants gathered around a “shared conscience” together with leaders’ spouses, ministers and international representatives from different countries.

She expressed gratitude to attendees for showing support for Palestine and voiced hope that the solidarity would lead to “lasting and meaningful outcomes.”

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