US Senator Mark Kelly said on Monday that threats against him and his wife, former Rep Gabby Giffords, have surged since President Donald Trump called for the execution of six Democratic lawmakers after they urged military service members to "refuse unlawful orders.”

"I’m no stranger — Gabby and I are no strangers to political violence. We get a lot of threats already. She continues to get threats. She has threats on her life, more so today, because of what Donald Trump said about me 10 days ago," Kelly told reporters.

Kelly said he is not going to get into details about his personal security.

"We take these threats very seriously. And I take, you know, the threats from this president seriously."

"How many times in our country's history have you heard a president of the United States say that members of the Senate and the House should be hanged and executed? I mean, I can't think of one. Those words carry a lot of weight. The number of threatening calls that we get into our office have skyrocketed, and they were very graphic,” he added.

Trump, in a series of posts on his Truth Social platform in November, demanded that Sens Kelly and Elissa Slotkin, as well as Reps Jason Crow, Chrissy Houlahan, Maggie Goodlander and Chris Deluzio, be arrested and tried after they released a video urging US service members and intelligence personnel to disobey orders that would violate the law.

"Seditious behavior, punishable by death!" Trump said.

Asked whether he might pursue legal action against Trump, Kelly said he had not considered it.