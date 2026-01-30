Israel announced it will reopen Gaza’s Rafah border crossing with Egypt in both directions starting from Sunday, allowing limited movement of people, after two years of closure.
The Israeli army said on Friday that the move comes as part of the ceasefire agreement in the besieged Palestinian enclave.
“In accordance with the ceasefire agreement and the directive of the political echelon, the Rafah Crossing will open this coming Sunday (February 1) in both directions for limited movement of people only,” the army said in a statement.
It added that exit from and entry into Gaza through the crossing will be coordinated with Egypt and subject to prior security clearance by Israel, under the supervision of a European Union mission.
The army said the reopening will also allow the return of residents who left Gaza during the war, following coordination with Egypt and after obtaining Israeli security approval.
There was no immediate comment from Palestinian or Egyptian authorities.
Israeli procrastination
The crossing, closed since Israeli forces took control in May 2024, had been expected to open under the phase one ceasefire agreement reached in October, but Israeli authorities conditioned its opening on the recovery of the last remaining Israeli captive’s body, effectively delaying implementation for months and using the issue of captives and their remains as leverage.
Only after the return of the final remains did Israel confirm a reopening with strict limits, including prior security clearance and coordination with Egypt, and EU supervision of pedestrian movements.
Tens of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza, including thousands of seriously injured people awaiting medical treatment abroad, are registered and waiting for the crossing’s reopening to access urgent care unavailable inside the enclave.
Thousands have also registered with the Palestinian Embassy in Cairo to return to Gaza.