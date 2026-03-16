WAR ON IRAN
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Trump says NATO faces 'very bad future' if US allies don't help with war on Iran
Trump says he expects US allies to help with the Strait of Hormuz as Washington helped Ukraine against Russia.
Trump says NATO faces 'very bad future' if US allies don't help with war on Iran
Trump told the FT he wanted minesweepers as well as "people who are going to knock out some bad actors that are along the [Iranian] shore." / AP
a day ago

President Donald Trump has said that NATO faces a "very bad" future if US allies fail to help open the Strait of Hormuz, the critical oil transport conduit effectively shut by Iran.

In a brief interview with The Financial Times on Sunday, Trump said that as the United States has aided Ukraine in the war with Russia, he expects Europe to help on the Strait of Hormuz, whose closure has sent energy prices soaring around the world.

"If there's no response or if it's a negative response, I think it will be very bad for the future of NATO," said Trump, who over the years has criticised the alliance as freeloading on US largesse.

"It's only appropriate that people who are the beneficiaries of the Strait will help to make sure that nothing bad happens there," Trump said.

Asked about specific help he was looking for, Trump told the FT he wanted minesweepers as well as "people who are going to knock out some bad actors that are along the [Iranian] shore."

Deal with Iran

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Trump said he is in talks with seven countries regarding securing the Strait of Hormuz.

He also said Washington is in contact with Iran but expressed doubt that Tehran is prepared for serious negotiations to end the conflict.

Trump told reporters on Air Force One his administration is talking to Iran, "but I don't think they are ready."

Uncertainty about how long the war against Iran might last has rattled oil markets, where crude prices have surged over the past two weeks due to the supply risks.

On Sunday, the US benchmark West Texas Intermediate opened 2.5 percent higher at $100.22 a barrel, while the price of Brent, the international benchmark, rose 2.9 percent to $106.11 a barrel.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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