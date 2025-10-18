Israeli forces on Saturday opened fire and launched stun and tear gas grenades at Palestinian farmers in the village of Kobar, north of Ramallah in the central occupied West Bank, as they tried to access their land for the olive harvest.

Several farmers from Kobar attempted to reach their groves in the village’s western area when soldiers fired at them, forcing them to retreat, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

No injuries were reported.

“The (Israeli) occupation army prevented farmers from reaching their lands west of the village, particularly in the Qanater and Daak areas, and opened fire at them without causing injuries,” farmer Fahd Abu al Hajj told Anadolu.

Related TRT World - Israel kills 11 members of one family in Gaza's eastern district strike

Intensified settlers assaults

Farmers went to their lands under a ruling from Israel’s Supreme Court allowing them to harvest olives in that area, which the army had previously closed off, he added.

According to Abu al Hajj, Israeli forces and illegal settlers have for years barred Palestinians from entering their lands near the illegal outpost established close to the settlement of Halamish, built on lands belonging to Kobar and neighbouring villages.