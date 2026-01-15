Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa said the terrorist organisation YPG did not abide by the April 1 2025 agreement concerning the Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood of Aleppo, according to a Syrian TV.

Al-Ikhbariya TV reported on Thursday that al Sharaa said the agreement called for the withdrawal of terrorists under the terror group’s umbrella from Sheikh Maqsoud, with a limited number of Interior Ministry security personnel remaining, alongside local residents, to manage security and services because of the area’s unique social makeup.

The YPG terror group announced at the time that the withdrawal had been completed, he added.

About two months later, however, clashes resumed, and shelling began targeting nearby residential neighbourhoods, including Sheikh Maqsoud, Ashrafieh and Bani Zaid, areas home to Arabs, Kurds, and Christians, al Sharaa said.

He added that shells landed in markets and civilian districts, directly undermining security across Aleppo.

The continued violence has undercut efforts to promote Aleppo as an economic hub, given its industrial and agricultural base and its role as a key trade corridor, he added.

A national priority