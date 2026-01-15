WORLD
YPG terror group failed to honour April agreement in Aleppo: Syrian president
Syrian President al Sharaa says renewed clashes with the terror group YPG in the Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood undermine security and investment in the city.
Al Sharaa added that shells landed in markets and civilian districts, directly undermining security across Aleppo [FILE]. / AA
January 15, 2026

Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa said the terrorist organisation YPG did not abide by the April 1 2025 agreement concerning the Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood of Aleppo, according to a Syrian TV.

Al-Ikhbariya TV reported on Thursday that al Sharaa said the agreement called for the withdrawal of terrorists under the terror group’s umbrella from Sheikh Maqsoud, with a limited number of Interior Ministry security personnel remaining, alongside local residents, to manage security and services because of the area’s unique social makeup.

The YPG terror group announced at the time that the withdrawal had been completed, he added.

About two months later, however, clashes resumed, and shelling began targeting nearby residential neighbourhoods, including Sheikh Maqsoud, Ashrafieh and Bani Zaid, areas home to Arabs, Kurds, and Christians, al Sharaa said.

He added that shells landed in markets and civilian districts, directly undermining security across Aleppo.

The continued violence has undercut efforts to promote Aleppo as an economic hub, given its industrial and agricultural base and its role as a key trade corridor, he added.

A national priority

Al Sharaa said the state cannot attract global investment while shells are fired from a residential neighbourhood every few months, emphasising that protecting Aleppo and ensuring its stability remain a national priority that cannot be compromised.

In March 2025, the Syrian presidency announced an agreement for the group’s integration into state institutions, reaffirming the country’s territorial unity and rejecting any attempts at division.

In April 2025, Syrian authorities signed a separate agreement concerning the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighbourhoods, stipulating that both districts remain administrative parts of Aleppo city while respecting their local particularities.

The agreement included provisions banning armed manifestations, restricting weapons to internal security forces, and requiring the withdrawal of the YPG to areas east of the Euphrates River in northeastern Syria.

However, authorities said the YPG terror group has failed to comply with the terms of those agreements.

The Syrian government has intensified efforts to restore security nationwide since the ouster of the Bashar al Assad regime in December 2024, after 24 years in power.

