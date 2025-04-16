China will pay no attention if the United States continues to play the "tariff numbers game", China's foreign ministry said after the White House outlined how China faces tariffs of up to 245 percent due to its retaliatory actions.

Beijing's comments came on Thursday after the White House said in a fact sheet on Tuesday that China's total duties include the latest reciprocal tariff of 125 percent, a 20 percent tariff to address the fentanyl crisis, and tariffs of between 7.5 percent and 100 percent on specific goods to address unfair trade practices.

Earlier in the day, China called on the United States to stop its "maximum pressure" tactics and "blackmail" in trade negotiations.

It was in response to President Donald Trump's remarks from Wednesday, where he said the ball is in China's court regarding the trade war.

"China needs to make a deal with us. We don't have to make a deal with them," Trump said then.