North Korea's ruling party has re-elected Kim Jong-un as its general secretary at the ongoing party congress, state media said.

Kim was re-elected by the ninth Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), which opened on Thursday in Pyongyang, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Monday. The gathering, held every five years, is being attended by 5,000 party delegates.

"The Ninth Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea decides to elect Kim Jong-un as general secretary of the WPK in accordance with the unshakable will and unanimous desire of all the delegates, millions of party members, all the people and service personnel of the People's Army for the development of the WPK and the prosperity of the state," KCNA reported, citing a decision adopted by the congress on Sunday.

"Only Kim Jong-un can guide the trend of gigantic transformation of our cause put on an orbit of leap forward to a steady upturn without halt," party secretary Ri Il-hwan said while speaking to the congress, adding the country has successfully defied sanctions and become a "formidable" force recognised by its enemies.

Sunday's session also elected members and alternate members of the WPK Central Committee, with Kim Jong-un, Pak Thae-song, Jo Yong-won and Ri Il-hwan among the elected members.