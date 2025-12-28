December 28, 2025
Power line repairs have begun near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after another local ceasefire brokered by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the agency said on Sunday, citing its Director General, Rafael Grossi.
An IAEA team is monitoring repairs expected to last a few days, as part of efforts to prevent a nuclear accident during the war in Ukraine, the agency added.
RECOMMENDED
This is a developing story and it will be updated…
RelatedTRT World - Territorial integrity, Zaporizhzhia plant non-negotiable: Zelenskyy
SOURCE:Reuters