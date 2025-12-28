EUROPE
Power line repairs begin near Zaporizhzhia plant: IAEA
Repair work has begun near Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant following a local ceasefire brokered by the IAEA.
View shows Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant from the bank of Kakhovka Reservoir in Nikopol (FILE) / Reuters
December 28, 2025

Power line repairs have begun near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after another local ceasefire brokered by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the agency said on Sunday, citing its Director General, Rafael Grossi.

An IAEA team is monitoring repairs expected to last a few days, as part of efforts to prevent a nuclear accident during the war in Ukraine, the agency added.

This is a developing story and it will be updated…

