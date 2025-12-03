In recent days, US President Donald Trump has ramped up his usual aggressive comments against Somali immigrants in Minnesota, calling Somali migrants “ garbage ” and saying they “do nothing but complain.” He insists they should “go back where they came from.”

The president has increased his attacks on Somalis in the US since last week's shooting of two National Guard soldiers in Washington, a shooting that killed one of the troops and for which an Afghan national has been charged.

At the same time, federal immigration enforcement is preparing a crackdown.

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is launching an “intensive immigration enforcement operation” targeting dozens or hundreds of Somalis in the Twin Cities region.

Related TRT World - US National Guard members shot blocks from locked down White House

About 80,000 Somalis live in Minnesota, mostly in the Twin Cities metro region.

ICE will deploy about 100 officers from across the country to support the operation, which will primarily focus on Somali immigrants with outstanding deportation orders.

Most Somali-Americans in the Minneapolis–St Paul region are either citizens, permanent residents or hold other legal status.

Trump has also moved to revoke protections for many in the community. He ended the special legal status (Temporary Protected Status, TPS) for Somalis, citing broad and vaguely defined claims of “fraudulent money laundering activity.”

These moves have raised deep alarm among Somali-Americans, local officials, and civil‑rights advocates, not only because of the direct legal impact, but because of an atmosphere of broad demonisation of an entire community.

The ‘fraud and terrorism’ narrative

The recent targeting builds on longstanding allegations that a subset of the Somali community in Minnesota was involved in welfare and pandemic-relief fraud, with claims that some of the proceeds ended up funding Al-Shabab — a violent terror group that the Somali state and its people have suffered from for years.

Key claims include that many of the fraud defendants in recent large‑scale welfare and pandemic‑relief cases are Somali Americans and that some of the money obtained fraudulently was allegedly transferred overseas through informal networks (typically used by the Somali diaspora), then funnelled to Al-Shabab.

This claim, repeated widely in right‑wing media, has been used to paint Somali immigrants as security threats.

Another claim is that Minnesota has become a “hub of fraudulent money laundering activity,” according to some articles amplified by conservative commentators, and therefore deserves sweeping measures, including ending TPS and increasing deportations.

On this basis, advocates like Christopher F Rufo and outlets sympathetic to his arguments have publicly pushed for harsh crackdowns and helped shape the narrative that Somalis in Minnesota pose both a fiscal burden and a security risk to the US.

Why this narrative is dangerous

Although dozens of people have been charged in fraud cases, the majority are US citizens, not recent immigrants.

Federal prosecutors, despite being familiar with past terrorism‑linked prosecutions, did not bring any terrorism‑financing charges in the latest fraud cases, suggesting a lack of evidence that the stolen money was sent to or used by Al‑Shabab.

According to local critics, the claims linking Somali remittances to terrorism ignore the fact that many Somalis in diaspora send money home legally and for social support, often via informal networks (like hawalas) that pre‑date these allegations.

The broader effect is a wave of Islamophobia and xenophobia. By framing all Somali immigrants as fraudsters or potential terrorists, the narrative casts suspicion on an entire ethnic and religious community rather than focusing on individuals accused of criminal wrongdoing.