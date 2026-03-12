New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani hosted Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil and his family for iftar at Gracie Mansion during the holy month of Ramadan, marking one year since Khalil’s detention by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“For Mahmoud Khalil, this past year has been marked by profound hardship — and by profound courage,” Mamdani wrote on social media.

Sharing a photo from the evening, Mamdani said he and his wife, Rama Duwaji, welcomed Khalil, his wife Noor and their son Deen to break their fast together.