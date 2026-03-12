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NYC Mayor Mamdani hosts activist Mahmoud Khalil, his family for iftar one year after ICE detention
NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani hosted activist Mahmoud Khalil and his family for iftar at mayoral residence, marking one year since Khalil’s detention by ICE over pro-Palestine protests at Columbia University.
NYC Mayor Mamdani hosts activist Mahmoud Khalil, his family for iftar one year after ICE detention
Producer: Hatice Cagla Gunaydin, Graphic Artist: Busra Ozturk / TRT World
March 12, 2026

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani hosted Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil and his family for iftar at Gracie Mansion during the holy month of Ramadan, marking one year since Khalil’s detention by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“For Mahmoud Khalil, this past year has been marked by profound hardship — and by profound courage,” Mamdani wrote on social media.

Sharing a photo from the evening, Mamdani said he and his wife, Rama Duwaji, welcomed Khalil, his wife Noor and their son Deen to break their fast together.

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Khalil, a Columbia University graduate and lawful US resident, was detained by ICE in March 2025 over his participation in pro-Palestine protests on campus. Though later released by a federal immigration judge, his deportation case remains ongoing.

Mamdani has been a vocal defender of Khalil and recently urged President Donald Trump to drop immigration cases against several pro-Palestine activists, including Khalil.

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