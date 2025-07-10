WORLD
US resumes delivering some weapons to Ukraine after pause
Officials say that 155 mm artillery shells and GMLRS (mobile rocket artillery) missiles were now being provided to Ukraine.
Zelenskyy said on Tuesday he ordered an expansion of contacts with the United States to ensure critical deliveries of military supplies. / AP
July 10, 2025

The United States is delivering artillery shells and mobile rocket artillery missiles to Ukraine, two US officials told Reuters and Associated Press, days after President Donald Trump's administration had halted shipments of some critical weapons to Kiev.

The pause in some weapon shipments last week appears to have been tied to concerns that US military stockpiles might be too low, officials had said.

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth directed the pause last week to allow the Pentagon to assess its weapons stockpiles, in a move that caught the White House by surprise. The Pentagon has denied that Hegseth acted without consulting President Donald Trump.

The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said on Wednesday that 155 mm artillery shells and GMLRS (mobile rocket artillery) missiles were now being provided to Ukraine.

The officials did not say how many weapons were being sent and whether the shipment was complete. It was also unclear whether the new shipment represented any change in policy by the administration.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday he ordered an expansion of contacts with the United States to ensure critical deliveries of military supplies, primarily air defence.

Critical moment

The decision came as both Ukraine and Russia traded attacks.

Ukrainian air defence units were defending Kiev against Russian drones early on Thursday for the second night running, with officials reporting a fire in a city-centre apartment building and drone fragments landing in different districts.

Ukraine's military issued warnings on the Telegram messaging app that the city could also be subject to a missile attack.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram that two dwellings had caught fire in the central Shevchenkyvskyi district. He said emergency crews had been dispatched to different parts of the city.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
