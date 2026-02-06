The family of the kidnapped mother of a top US TV news anchor made a new plea for information from her captors on Thursday, after investigators said they believed the 84-year-old was still alive.

Nancy Guthrie, mother of NBC News "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie, is believed to have been kidnapped from her home in Tucson, Arizona, some time on Saturday night or Sunday morning, sparking a massive hunt in a case that has gripped America.

"Whoever is out there holding our mother, we want to hear from you," the missing woman's son, Camron Guthrie, said in a video posted on Instagram.

"We haven't heard anything directly. We need you to reach out and we need a way to communicate with you so we can move forward. But first we have to know that you have our mom."

Savannah Guthrie had tearfully pleaded with kidnappers to share proof of life earlier this week.

The family's renewed call came after the FBI disclosed that a first deadline of 5 pm on Thursday (0000 GMT Friday) was made in a ransom letter, without providing a time zone.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Heith Janke told a press conference that a second demand of a payment by Monday was given in the letter.

"If a transfer wasn't made, I think a second demand was for next Monday," he said, declining to provide any information about what was threatened if the deadline was not met.

"The ransom note that was sent out there... every lead in this case we are taking extremely serious," Janke added, saying the letter called for an undisclosed amount of money.

Authorities have made one arrest over a fake ransom demand, Janke said.

Everybody's still a suspect in our eyes. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos

Nancy Guthrie's disappearance has garnered wall-to-wall coverage in US media, with dozens of reporters and camera crews descending on the quiet Arizona suburb where she lives.

Authorities said they believed the missing woman was still alive, and said blood discovered on her doorstep belonged to her.

"Right now, we believe Nancy is still out there. We want her home," Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told reporters on Thursday.

But law enforcement was no closer to finding out who was responsible for the woman's abduction.

"Everybody's still a suspect in our eyes," Nanos said.