TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Erdogan holds Eid al Adha calls with leaders of Armenia, Indonesia, Malaysia
Erdogan discusses regional peace, bilateral ties, and cooperation with Pashinyan, Subianto, and Ibrahim.
Erdogan holds Eid al Adha calls with leaders of Armenia, Indonesia, Malaysia
Erdogan has emphasised the importance of comprehensive normalisation in the South Caucasus. (Photo: AA) / AA
June 5, 2025

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a series of phone calls with the leaders of Armenia, Indonesia, and Malaysia on the occasion of Eid al Adha, discussing bilateral relations as well as regional and global developments, according to a statement from Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

In a call initiated by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday, the two leaders exchanged holiday greetings and reviewed the ongoing dialogue between Türkiye and Armenia. 

Erdogan emphasised the importance of comprehensive normalisation in the South Caucasus and peaceful negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, expressing satisfaction with the continued contact between Ankara and Yerevan.

RelatedTRT Global - Turkish President marks Eid al Adha with message of solidarity for Gaza, other conflict zones
RECOMMENDED

On the same day, the Turkish president also spoke separately with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. 

During both calls, he highlighted the strong and growing ties between Türkiye and the two Southeast Asian nations, particularly in areas such as energy, health, education, and the defence industry.

Reaffirming Türkiye’s commitment to deepening cooperation with both Indonesia and Malaysia, Erdogan extended his Eid al Adha greetings and underscored the importance of solidarity among Muslim nations amid global challenges.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians