Algeria has declared three days of national mourning following the death of former president Liamine Zeroual at the age of 84, marking the passing of a leader widely seen as a stabilising figure during one of the country’s most turbulent periods.

Zeroual, a former soldier, died at a military hospital in Algiers after a serious illness, the presidency said, adding that flags would be flown at half-mast nationwide.

Born in Batna in 1941, he rose through the ranks of the National Liberation Army, which fought French colonial rule.

Leader in a time of conflict

Zeroual took power in 1994 during Algeria’s brutal civil war, heading a transitional administration as the country grappled with violence and political instability.