POLITICS
2 min read
Algeria mourns former president Liamine Zeroual
Three days of mourning declared for the ex-leader who steered the country through civil war and launched its first multi-party election.
Algeria mourns former president Liamine Zeroual
(FILE IMAGE) Former Algerian president Liamine Zeroual casting his vote in the 1997 parliamentary elections. / AFP
March 29, 2026

Algeria has declared three days of national mourning following the death of former president Liamine Zeroual at the age of 84, marking the passing of a leader widely seen as a stabilising figure during one of the country’s most turbulent periods.

Zeroual, a former soldier, died at a military hospital in Algiers after a serious illness, the presidency said, adding that flags would be flown at half-mast nationwide.

Born in Batna in 1941, he rose through the ranks of the National Liberation Army, which fought French colonial rule.

Leader in a time of conflict

Zeroual took power in 1994 during Algeria’s brutal civil war, heading a transitional administration as the country grappled with violence and political instability.

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He went on to organise Algeria’s first multi-party presidential election in 1995, winning a decisive mandate seen as a step toward restoring political order.

An unexpected departure, lasting legacy

In 1998, however, Zeroual surprised many by stepping down before completing his term, paving the way for Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who would go on to lead Algeria for two decades.

Despite his early exit, Zeroual remained a respected figure in public life, largely staying out of politics while retaining a reputation for integrity and restraint.

His death closes a chapter on a pivotal era in Algeria’s modern history, when the country navigated conflict while laying the groundwork for political transition.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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