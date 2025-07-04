India has barred one of the world's largest quant trading firms, Jane Street, from accessing its securities market after an investigation found it made "unlawful gains", taking the most stringent action ever against a foreign trading firm.

The market’s regulator also impounded $567 million from US-based Jane Street, which said it disputed the findings.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) posted an order on its website dated July 3 outlining that Jane Street would no longer be able to participate in the domestic securities market.

Jane Street did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

SEBI said it would 'impound' $566.71 million, which it said was the 'unlawful gains earned' from the alleged misconduct.

"Entities are restrained from accessing the securities market and are further prohibited from buying, selling, or otherwise dealing in securities, directly or indirectly," the SEBI notice said, referring to Jane Street entities.

SEBI said Jane Street's activity on existing positions would be monitored until the regulator's investigation is finalised.

Here are some facts about Jane Street and its Indian presence:

What is Jane Street?

Jane Street has more than 3,000 staff in five offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. It trades in stocks of 45 countries and is also rapidly increasing its presence in Hong Kong by purchasing more office space.

Jane Street was established in 2000 and its annual revenues last year were $20.5 billion.

It describes itself on its website as a firm that uses "sophisticated quantitative analysis and a deep understanding of market mechanics to keep prices consistent and reliable."

"We’re a firm of puzzle solvers on and off the clock," it says.