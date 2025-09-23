Sweden’s Defence Minister Pal Jonson has warned European nations to abandon their “peacetime mindset” and embrace “wartime readiness” in response to Russia’s expanding military capabilities and “provocations” against NATO allies.

Speaking in Berlin ahead of talks with German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius on Tuesday, Jonson highlighted Russia’s advances in long-range strike weapons, electronic warfare, and its intensified military buildup.

“We need to adopt a new European mindset, from a peacetime mindset to a wartime readiness,” he said during a panel at the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, affiliated with Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s CDU party.

Jonson pressed for stronger defence cooperation between Sweden and Germany, calling bilateral coordination “essential” in the face of growing security risks.

Intensified support for Ukraine against Russia

He also urged broader European unity in support of Ukraine, warning that the financial and military burden of aid is increasingly shouldered by “fewer and fewer allies within NATO.”