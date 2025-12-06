The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has said that the massive steel structure built to prevent radioactive leakage at Ukraine’s Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant was damaged in a drone strike in February and is no longer fully performing its core safety function.

In a written statement on Friday, the UN nuclear watchdog said its experts completed an assessment last week confirming that the New Safe Confinement, the giant steel arch installed to contain contamination at the site of the 1986 disaster, suffered damage to its outer shell and experienced a fire following the attack.

The agency said that while limited temporary repairs have been carried out on the roof, the structure now requires extensive restoration to ensure nuclear safety.

The damage means the shield “can no longer fulfil its essential safety role,” the IAEA noted.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi stressed that the agency, which maintains a permanent team at the Chernobyl site, will continue to support efforts to restore full nuclear safety and security.