Aleppo Governor Azzam al-Gharib announced that life is gradually returning to normal in the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighbourhoods of Aleppo city in northern Syria after the YPG/SDF terror group was driven out.

On January 10, the Syrian army succeeded in liberating the two neighbourhoods in Aleppo by expelling the YPG/SDF from areas it had controlled west and east of the Euphrates River.

In a statement published on Friday evening and carried by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), al-Gharib said that “the end of the emergency phase of the humanitarian response in Ashrafieh and Sheikh Maqsoud, and the full return of security and stability to the area, have allowed life to gradually return to normal,” noting that the rate of residents’ return has exceeded 90 percent.

He also announced the reopening of the Ashrafieh Post Office to provide postal and civil registry services.

Electricity restored