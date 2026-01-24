WORLD
2 min read
Life returning to parts of Aleppo after terrorists’ withdrawal: governor
Security and stability return to Sheikh Maqsoud, Ashrafieh after YPG/SDF terror group was driven out, says Aleppo Governor Azzam al-Gharib.
Life returning to parts of Aleppo after terrorists’ withdrawal: governor
People celebrate as Syrian government forces enter the town of Maskana last week following the withdrawal of terrorists. / AP
January 24, 2026

Aleppo Governor Azzam al-Gharib announced that life is gradually returning to normal in the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighbourhoods of Aleppo city in northern Syria after the YPG/SDF terror group was driven out.

On January 10, the Syrian army succeeded in liberating the two neighbourhoods in Aleppo by expelling the YPG/SDF from areas it had controlled west and east of the Euphrates River.

In a statement published on Friday evening and carried by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), al-Gharib said that “the end of the emergency phase of the humanitarian response in Ashrafieh and Sheikh Maqsoud, and the full return of security and stability to the area, have allowed life to gradually return to normal,” noting that the rate of residents’ return has exceeded 90 percent.

He also announced the reopening of the Ashrafieh Post Office to provide postal and civil registry services.

RelatedTRT World - Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground

Electricity restored

RECOMMENDED

In the transport sector, three public transport lines have been activated to facilitate citizens’ movement, in addition to reopening roads that had been closed with earthen or concrete barriers, improving traffic flow and easing residents’ access to their neighbourhoods.

Al-Gharib added that 80 percent of the electricity network has been rehabilitated and maintained, with power lines being gradually restored to service, positively impacting residents’ living conditions.

In the education sector, he said work is underway to rehabilitate 10 schools scheduled to resume service at the start of the second academic term, allowing students to return to their classrooms in a safe environment.

On Tuesday, the Syrian presidency announced reaching a “mutual understanding” with the SDF/YPG that includes wide-ranging military, administrative, and political integration mechanisms, with implementation beginning the same evening.

This understanding came after a military operation was launched by the Syrian Army days earlier, during which it regained large areas in eastern and northeastern Syria.

RelatedTRT World - Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal
SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Fidan's 'Iraq remarks' distorted by some outlets: Türkiye
Albania, Kosovo and Croatia to hold trilateral military exercise this year
Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets for NATO's new Arctic mission
BMW recalls thousands of vehicles worldwide over fire risk
Türkiye, Greece sign wide-ranging bilateral agreements
AI driving New Year consumer demand in China
US reopens El Paso airspace after FAA-Pentagon dispute
Four policemen killed in terror attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province: officials
Türkiye, Greece aim to raise trade to $10B, maintain dialogue on disputes
UN, Norway, Italy sign $10.7M deal to bolster Syria's electricity supply
France probes third infant death linked to cereulide-contaminated formula
Ex-UK Met firearms officer charged with rape, violent abuse
Two children killed in RSF drone strike on mosque in Sudan's Kordofon
Iran marks revolution anniversary under looming US threat
Kazakhstan to hold referendum on new 'progressive' constitution on March 15