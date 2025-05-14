WORLD
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Indian Border Security Force's trooper had crossed into Pakistani territory last month.
Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol next to a stream near the Line of Control (LoC), a ceasefire line dividing Kashmir between India and Pakistan, at Sabjiyan sector of Poonch district. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
May 14, 2025

Pakistan on Wednesday returned an Indian Border Security Force (BSF) trooper who had allegedly crossed into Pakistani territory last month, officials said.

The BSF trooper, identified as Purnam Kumar Shaw, who had been in the custody of Pakistan Rangers since April 23, was handed over to India on Wednesday through the joint check post Attari, Amritsar in northern India, said an official statement released by India.

“The handover was conducted peacefully and in accordance with established protocols,” it said.

The release of the Indian trooper comes after tensions rocketed between India and Pakistan, including an exchange of missiles and drones last week, following an attack by unidentified gunmen which left 26 people dead, mostly Indian tourists, on April 22 in India-administered Kashmir.

The hostilities ended after the US mediated a ceasefire between the two South Asian neighbours, which has remained in effect since last weekend.

SOURCE:AA
