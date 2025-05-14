Pakistan on Wednesday returned an Indian Border Security Force (BSF) trooper who had allegedly crossed into Pakistani territory last month, officials said.

The BSF trooper, identified as Purnam Kumar Shaw, who had been in the custody of Pakistan Rangers since April 23, was handed over to India on Wednesday through the joint check post Attari, Amritsar in northern India, said an official statement released by India.

“The handover was conducted peacefully and in accordance with established protocols,” it said.

The release of the Indian trooper comes after tensions rocketed between India and Pakistan, including an exchange of missiles and drones last week, following an attack by unidentified gunmen which left 26 people dead, mostly Indian tourists, on April 22 in India-administered Kashmir.