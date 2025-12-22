Germany’s Federal Prosecutor’s Office said it has brought charges against a former guard who served at a Syrian secret service prison during the Bashar Assad era.

“The accused is sufficiently suspected of murder, torture, and deprivation of liberty (seen) as crimes against humanity. In this context, he is also charged with murder,” it said in a statement on Monday.

The suspect, identified as Fahad A., was arrested in the southwestern city of Pirmasens in May 27 and has been in custody ever since.

He is alleged to have worked in a prison run by the Syrian secret service in the capital Damascus from April 2011 to April 2012.