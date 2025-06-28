Heavy rain and flash flooding across Pakistan have killed 32 people including 16 children since the start of the monsoon season this week, disaster management officials said.

Flash floods and roof collapses over the past 36 hours have claimed the lives of 19 people, eight of them children, a statement Saturday by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial disaster management authority said.

Of the total fatalities, 13 were reported from northwestern Swat Valley.

At least 13 people have also been killed in the eastern province of Punjab since Wednesday, the area's disaster management authority said.

Eight of the fatalities were children, who died when walls and roofs collapsed during heavy rain.