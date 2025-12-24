POLITICS
Ukraine pushes for final agreement after talks with Trump envoys
Ukrainian president says negotiators returned from US talks with strengthened draft agreements.
Kiev seeks air defence support as diplomacy with US enters decisive phase / Reuters
December 24, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Kiev is working towards a "final agreement" with the United States to end the war with Russia, following high-level meetings between Ukrainian officials and envoys of US President Donald Trump.

"We sense that America wants to reach a final agreement, and from our side, there is full cooperation. Ukraine has never been, and will never be, an obstacle to peace," Zelenskyy said.

He added that his negotiating team, including Rustem Umerov and Andrii Hnatov, had returned from talks with strengthened drafts of potential agreements.

Zelenskyy stressed that while Ukraine is pursuing diplomacy, the international community must continue to provide air defence missiles and weapons funding to counter Russian strikes on the country’s energy sector.

He also confirmed discussions with Ursula von der Leyen over a recently approved 90-billion-dollar support package for the next two years, describing the funding as a "historic decision" for Ukraine’s national resilience.

Ukraine’s engagement with the Trump administration comes as Kiev seeks to secure its geopolitical position ahead of a potential shift in US foreign policy.

The government has focused on locking in long-term financial commitments from the European Union and securing military equipment from Western partners to maintain leverage in any future negotiations.

