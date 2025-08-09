President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday warned that "decisions without Ukraine" would not bring peace and ruled out ceding territory to Russia.

"Ukrainians will not give their land to the occupier," he said on social media, as US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin prepare to hold a summit next week in Alaska to discuss peace in Ukraine.

"Any decisions against us, any decisions without Ukraine, are also decisions against peace. They will achieve nothing," he said, adding that the war "cannot be ended without us, without Ukraine".

Zelenskyy said Ukraine was "ready for real decisions that can bring peace" but said it should be a "dignified peace", without giving details.

Failed negotiations

Tens of thousands of people have been killed since Russia launched its full-scale military campaign in Ukraine in February 2022, with millions forced to flee their homes.