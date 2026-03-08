Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Kiev's drone experts will be "on site" in the Middle East next week, as he seeks US air defence missiles in exchange for drone expertise.

Ukraine is facing a shortage of the expensive US PAC-3 air defence ammunition, and Kiev fears a longer Middle East war could disrupt supplies even further.

Zelenskyy on Tuesday offered US allies in the Middle East to swap some of their air defence missiles for Ukrainian drone interceptors, which he said would better protect them from Iranian drone attacks.

When asked how exactly he wants to help the United States and its Gulf allies repel the drones, Zelenskyy said, "It is too early to say anything else at this stage."

"I think that next week, when the experts are on site, they will look at the situation and help," he added.

"We would very much like this to be an opportunity for both sides," Zelenskyy told a press conference after a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten.

The Netherlands is an important donor to the PURL programme through which Europe buys US weapons for Ukraine, so far contributing $870 million to it.