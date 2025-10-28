WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
US vice president claims Gaza ceasefire holding despite Israeli violations
JD Vance says "little skirmishes here and there" are to be expected after Israel violates the ceasefire again.
US vice president claims Gaza ceasefire holding despite Israeli violations
Israel has killed nearly 69,000 people, mostly women and children, and wounded over 170,500 others in Gaza since October 2023. / Reuters
October 28, 2025

US Vice President JD Vance has claimed ceasefire in besieged Gaza is "holding," as Israel conducted air strikes on the Palestinian enclave, violating the deal.

"The president achieved a historic peace in the Middle East, the ceasefire is holding. That doesn't mean that there aren't going to be little skirmishes here and there," Vance told Fox News on Tuesday.

He claimed that Hamas or another group in Gaza recently attacked an Israeli soldier, and "we expect the Israelis are going to respond — but I think the president's peace is going to hold."

Vance was one of several top US officials to rush to Israel last week to shore up the fragile truce between Israel and Hamas that President Donald Trump brokered earlier this month.

US President Donald Trump himself visited Israel and Egypt on October 13, taking a victory lap and declaring that "at long last, we have peace in the Middle East."

RelatedTRT World - Israel launches deadly air strikes on Gaza in violation of truce
RECOMMENDED

Orders to violate ceasefire

The Israeli army launched a series of strikes across Gaza on Tuesday following orders from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "to immediately carry out forceful strikes," who accused Hamas of violating the truce, without providing evidence.

Israel killed at least nine Palestinians and wounded others in the air strikes.

The ceasefire agreement has been in place in Gaza since October 10 under Trump's 20-point plan, which includes the release of Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and rebuilding of the enclave.

Israel has killed nearly 69,000 people, mostly women and children, and wounded over 170,500 others in Gaza since October 2023.

It has reduced most of the enclave to ruins and practically displaced all of the population.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat