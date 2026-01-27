Iraq’s National Security Ministerial Council has approved the formation of a security committee to oversee the transfer of members of the Daesh terrorist group from prisons in Syria to Iraqi facilities and to handle their cases until they are brought to justice.

In a statement, the media office of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said that al-Sudani chaired a meeting of the council, during which the issue of transferring Daesh members from Syrian prisons was discussed, along with the related security aspects, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The statement said the council “approved on Monday the development of an integrated roadmap and the formation of a unified security committee that will fully oversee the process of transferring Daesh terrorist elements from Syrian prisons and dealing with them until they are brought to justice.”

The council stressed the importance of its previous decision to transfer the group’s members, describing it as “a purely security decision aimed at protecting Iraq.”

It also underscored the need to continue cooperation with the leadership of the international US-led coalition fighting Daesh on this issue and the necessity for the international community to assume its responsibilities in this regard, according to INA.