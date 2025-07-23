The Syrian government has requested official support from Türkiye to strengthen its defence capacity and combat terror groups, especially Daesh, said the Turkish National Defence Ministry on Wednesday.

“In line with this request, we continue to work to provide training, consultancy, and technical support to increase Syria's defence capacity,” said the ministry.

“Türkiye's primary goal is to support Syria's political unity and territorial integrity and to lead efforts to achieve lasting peace in the region,” it added.