The Trump administration secretly gave legal authority to the CIA to conduct covert action in Venezuela.

Pressed on why he had authorised the CIA to operate in Venezuela, President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he did it for two reasons, claiming Venezuela had "emptied their prisons and mental institutions into the United States" and was responsible for drug trafficking into America.

"They were down and dirty," he said, adding that "a lot of the Venezuelan drugs come in through the sea … but we’re going to stop them by land also."

When asked by reporters in the Oval Office whether the CIA had been authorised to assassinate Maduro, Trump declined to answer directly.

"I don't want to answer a question like that. That's a ridiculous question for me to be given … wouldn't it be a ridiculous question for me to answer?" Trump said. "But I think Venezuela is feeling heat, and a lot of other countries are feeling heat too."

Trump’s remarks confirmed an earlier report by the New York Times saying the president gave legal authority to the CIA to operate in Venezuela.

The authorisation, known as a "presidential finding," allows the CIA to carry out lethal operations in Venezuela and conduct a range of operations in the Caribbean, according to the report that cited US officials speaking on the condition of anonymity on Wednesday.

The report said the agency could act unilaterally or in conjunction with a larger military operation.

It is not clear whether any missions have been launched under the directive or if it was issued as a contingency measure.