WORLD
1 min read
Top US Democrat slams Trump's $200M White House ballroom plan: 'Where'd this money come from?'
Senator Chuck Schumer expresses outrage after White House announces the construction of a new 90,000-square-foot ballroom with a capacity to seat 650 people.
Top US Democrat slams Trump's $200M White House ballroom plan: 'Where'd this money come from?'
Trump / AP
August 1, 2025

US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer slammed the Trump administration on Thursday for unveiling a plan for a $200 million ballroom at the White House, questioning the source of the funding.

"A $200 million ballroom! Where’d this money come from? Did Congress appropriate it? I don’t think so," Schumer said at a news conference.

His remarks came after White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt announced the construction of the new 90,000-square-foot (8,361-square-metre) ballroom, which will be able to seat 650 people.

Leavitt said President Donald Trump and other donors will donate the funds necessary to build the structure.

RECOMMENDED

The project will begin this September and is expected to be completed long before the end of Trump’s term.

Schumer also cast doubt on the mission of the Department of Government Efficiency, arguing that instead of targeting wasteful spending, it was being used for "making cuts on Americans to fund their ballroom."

"He announced plans to build himself a new White House ballroom so he can eat his cheeseburgers in there in luxury," he said.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump's Greenland threat puts Denmark on edge as Europe mulls NATO presence
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks
Massive Instagram data breach exposes personal info of over 17M users: Reports
Israel on high alert for possibility of US military action against Iran, sources say
Bangladesh seeks to join international force in Gaza
Myanmar votes in second phase of military-run election
Trump orders commanders to draw up Greenland invasion plan: Report
Man charged with first-degree murder after killing six, including child, in Mississippi
Trump says already making Venezuela 'rich, safe again'