China and Pakistan will "strengthen" their cooperation on Iran, Beijing's foreign ministry said on Tuesday, as senior Islamabad officials visited the Chinese capital.

The Asian neighbours have both sought to mediate in the Middle East to prevent the conflict from escalating, with Islamabad saying it was ready to host "meaningful talks" between the United States and Iran.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, who is also deputy prime minister, is visiting Beijing where he will meet with top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi for talks on international and bilateral issues.

"The two foreign ministers will strengthen strategic communication and coordination on the Iran situation and... make new efforts toward advocating for peace," Beijing's foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a press conference, calling China and Pakistan "all-weather" strategic partners.

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Dar's visit comes after he hosted his counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Türkiye on Sunday for talks about trying to end the war in the Middle East, which was triggered by US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28.