A gunfight broke out near the Israeli consulate in Istanbul’s Besiktas district, in which three armed suspects were neutralised and two police officers were wounded, Türkiye’s interior minister said on Tuesday.

Interior Minister Mustafa Ciftci said the suspects opened fire on police outside the Yapı Kredi Plaza complex, triggering a shootout in which all three attackers were “neutralised.” The wounded officers sustained minor injuries.

Justice Minister Akın Gurlek said prosecutors immediately launched an investigation into earlier reports of gunfire in the area, dispatching a deputy chief prosecutor and two prosecutors to the scene.

Istanbul Governor Davut Gul said the Israeli consulate, located inside the plaza, has been closed for the past two and a half years.