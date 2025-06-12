US Senate lawmakers blocked a pair of bills on Wednesday, one of which took aim at President Donald Trump’s deal with Qatar to accept a luxury jet as a gift to serve as the next Air Force One.

Senators Chris Murphy, Chris Van Hollen, Brian Schatz, Tim Kaine, Bernie Sanders, Mazie Hirono and Jeff Merkley forced a vote in the Senate to block a $1.9 billion sale of MQ-9 Reaper drones to Qatar and a $1.3 billion Chinook helicopter sale to the United Arab Emirates.

Both resolutions failed 39-56.

Addressing his colleagues ahead of the votes, Murphy said these countries are important partners of the US in the region.