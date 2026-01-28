The volatile Middle East is teetering on the brink of yet another conflagration, with the US assembling a huge naval armada close to the Iranian coastline, even as President Donald Trump scales up his rhetoric against the leadership of the Shia-majority country.

While the US prepares for a possible attack on Iran, Tehran has vowed to retaliate with full force, while its Shia allies in the Middle East – from Iraq to Yemen and Lebanon – have signalled that they will not stand idle if Iran faces an American attack.

According to reports, the Trump administration is ostensibly seeking regime change in Iran, threatening to target both Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and top leaders of the country’s hardline Revolutionary Guards. Analysts have also not ruled out the possibility of a US strike on Iran’s nuclear sites and other military capabilities like its large arsenal of ballistic missiles.

“We have a big force going toward Iran. I’d rather not see anything happen, but we’re watching them very closely,” Trump said last week, barely days after violent civilian protests rocked the nation facing a major economic crisis.

Analysts feel that the US military build-up was significant.

“The influx of US assets into the region means that it can conduct anything from a limited strike against specific targets to a fairly broad and sustained campaign,” says Joost Hiltermann, a special adviser on MENA at the International Crisis Group.

If the Trump administration chooses the latter, it can utilise “more sweeping objectives” to undermine Iran, referring to the possibility of wide-ranging US strikes on military bases and civilian infrastructure and even military generals.

A US attack will potentially lead to disarray within the current Iranian leadership, says Hiltermann, adding that the bigger question is: will Trump target the Supreme Leader or the entire leadership in Tehran?

The US has often used political assassinations as a tool for destabilisation across the world over the years. And many in the region fear that the Trump administration could use the same playbook in Iran.

“If it is the former, others within the system could attempt to consolidate control, given that Ali Khamenei is in his mid-80s and (talks of) succession has been on the horizon for years,” he tells TRT World.

“If it is the latter, it could certainly create a vacuum,” Hiltermann projects.

Iran has warned that any attempt to target Ali Khamenei would be seen as a declaration of war .

But in any case, Hiltermann believes that Iran will not simply roll over, and the US is also wary of this fact.

“Iran - and some of its non-state allies in the region - have warned that they will retaliate regardless of how substantial the US attack is. The dispatch of defensive systems to US bases and allies suggests that Washington does not see it purely as bluster,” Hiltermann adds.

Other analysts also do not rule out the possibility of the US inflicting heavy damage to Iranian military capabilities and its infrastructure – from oil-producing refineries to power plants and other energy facilities.

“The US military has capabilities to wreak havoc across Iran,” says Omer Ozgul, a former Turkish military officer and an expert on Iranian politics.

But the US does not have the capability to install a new regime and decide the future of Iran, Ozgul tells TRT World, citing the country’s complicated history and political structure.

What if Khamenei is assassinated?