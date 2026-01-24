WORLD
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
The talks centred on setting parameters to end the war, with territory and Donbass shaping the agenda ahead of further negotiations.
Further talks will test whether diplomacy can move beyond statements. / AA
January 24, 2026

Negotiators from Russia, Ukraine and the United States will meet in Abu Dhabi on Saturday for the second day of negotiations on a plan being pushed by US President Donald Trump to end the almost four-year-long war.

The first known direct contact between Ukrainian and Russian officials on the proposal began on Friday. Ukraine's chief negotiator Rustem Umerov said the discussions focused "on the parameters for ending Russia's war and the further logic of the negotiation process".

An initial US draft drew heavy criticism in Kiev and western Europe for hewing too closely to Moscow's line, while later iterations prompted pushback from Russia for floating the idea of European peacekeepers.

Both sides say the fate of territory in the eastern Donbass region is one of the main outstanding issues in the search for a settlement to a war that has killed tens of thousands, displaced millions and decimated parts of Ukraine.

The UAE foreign ministry said in a statement the talks were scheduled to last two days and were "part of ongoing efforts to promote dialogue and identify political solutions to the crisis".

Trump met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday and US envoy Steve Witkoff later held talks with Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.

Donbass dispute

The Emirates meeting began as thousands of people in Kiev were without heating in sub-zero temperatures due to Russian strikes.

The European Union, which has sent hundreds of generators, accused Moscow of "deliberately depriving civilians of heat".

Further Russian strikes killed one person and injured 22 others in Ukraine's capital and the northeastern city of Kharkiv overnight, authorities said early Saturday.

"Kiev is under a massive enemy attack," Mayor Vitali Klitschko posted on Telegram, adding that several non-residential buildings had been hit and telling residents to remain in shelters.

While diplomacy to end Europe's worst conflict since World War II has gained pace, Moscow and Kiev appear deadlocked over the issue of territory.

Hours after Putin met Witkoff — and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner — in Moscow, the Kremlin said its maximalist demand that Kiev withdraw from the eastern Donbass region still stood.

"Russia's position is well known on the fact that Ukraine, Ukrainian armed forces, have to leave the territory of the Donbass," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"This is a very important condition," he added.

Kiev, which still controls around 20 percent of the eastern region, has rejected such terms.

'God willing'

Ahead of the talks, Zelenskyy told reporters territory remained a "key issue" — with Moscow having said it is not dropping its demand that Kiev pull out of its eastern Donbass region.

In a post online, he later added: "It is necessary that not only Ukraine has the desire to end the war and achieve full security, but that a similar desire somehow emerges in Russia as well."

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators are last known to have met face-to-face in Istanbul last summer, in talks that ended only in deals to exchange captured soldiers.

The Abu Dhabi meeting is the first time they have faced each other to talk about the Trump administration's plan.

Putin has repeatedly said Moscow intends to get full control of eastern Ukraine by force if talks fail.

After the Russia-US talks in the Kremlin, Putin aide Yuri Ushakov insisted Moscow was "genuinely interested in resolving" the war diplomatically.

But he added: "Until that happens, Russia will continue to achieve its objectives... on the battlefield."

Trump has in the past pressured Ukraine to agree to terms that Kiev sees as capitulation.

Trump repeated on Wednesday his belief that Putin and Zelenskyy were close to a deal.

"I believe they're at a point now where they can come together and get a deal done. And if they don't, they're stupid — that goes for both of them," he said.

SOURCE:AFP
