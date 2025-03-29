Hamdan Ballal believes his Academy Award has placed a target on his back.



“The attack was part of a campaign by extremist settlers incensed by my Oscar win," Ballal told TRT World from his home in the occupied West Bank.

The 36-year-old Palestinian filmmaker, activist, and father of three was violently assaulted by settlers in his village of Susiya in Masafer Yatta, just days after No Other Land — the documentary he co-directed — won the 2025 Oscar for Best Documentary Feature.

“The settlers want to hide the truth and mislead the world using a false Israeli narrative,” Ballal continued. “While Israel promotes itself as a democratic state seeking a peaceful resolution to the conflict [in Palestine], the reality on the ground reveals the exact opposite.”

Ballal was left with injuries to his head and jaw. The Israeli human rights group B’Tselem confirmed he was later transferred to Alia Governmental Hospital in Hebron for treatment. But before that, he was detained, blindfolded, and charged — for defending his village from the very settlers who attacked him.

Intention to kill

On the evening of March 24, as families in Susiya prepared their iftar meals, masked settlers stormed the village. Ballal rushed out to help.

“An activist at the scene called me, so I rushed to document the attack and to help my neighbour,” he said. “But before I knew it, they were hitting me on the back of the head. Clearly their intention was to kill, as the blows were continuous, targeting a vulnerable area.”

He remembers seeing soldiers standing by, offering no help. “My head was bleeding. I was nearly dying when the soldiers saw me. When I asked for emergency treatment, one of them pointed to a nearby clinic and told me to get up and go there myself.”

Bleeding and disoriented, Ballal dragged himself to the clinic. But before he could be treated, he was arrested.

“The next thing I know, I’m in an ambulance, probably a Palestinian one because that was when Occupation police arrested me,” he said. “I was blindfolded and handcuffed. They spoke in Arabic and used the word ‘Oscar,’ which was when I realised they were talking about me.”

He was taken to Kiryat Arba police station, where he was charged with throwing stones — the common charge used to detain Palestinians, including those who are victims of assault.

“My justification was clear,” he said. “The settler was the one who stormed my house to attack me, not me who went to his house.”

Not the first but the most violent

Ballal is no stranger to threats. His work documenting settler violence and forced displacement has long made him a target. But since the Oscar win, the intensity has escalated. The award was also condemned in Israel and described by the country’s culture minister as ‘a sad moment for the world of cinema.

“This wasn’t the first attack,” he said. “But it was the most violent.”

He was released after a night in detention alongside two other Palestinians — Nasser Shreiteh, 50, and Khaled Shinran, 33 — who also suffered injuries. None of them received medical attention while in custody. Ballal was fined $130 (500 shekels) and signed a pledge not to “confront settlers” again.