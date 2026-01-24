Bangladesh has been replaced by Scotland for next month's T20 World Cup after the South Asian side refused to travel to co-hosts India, media reports said on Saturday, citing sources within the sport's governing International Cricket Council.

The decision follows weeks of uncertainty, during which the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) repeatedly insisted it would not play its scheduled matches in India, citing safety concerns following soured political relations between the neighbours.

Bangladesh had asked the ICC to move their games to the tournament co-hosts, Sri Lanka, instead, but the governing body rejected the demand, dismissing any security threat to the team.

Scotland, the highest-ranked non-qualifier, is now set to take Bangladesh's place in Group C, which features England, Italy, Nepal and the West Indies, the BBC reported.

Political relations between India and Bangladesh soured after a mass uprising in Dhaka in 2024 that ousted then-prime minister Sheikh Hasina, a close ally of New Delhi.

Political tensions have spilt into cricket.

South Asian cricket

Bangladesh bowler Mustafizur Rahman was dropped from this year's Indian Premier League despite signing with its Kolkata franchise.