Bangladesh has been replaced by Scotland for next month's T20 World Cup after the South Asian side refused to travel to co-hosts India, media reports said on Saturday, citing sources within the sport's governing International Cricket Council.
The decision follows weeks of uncertainty, during which the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) repeatedly insisted it would not play its scheduled matches in India, citing safety concerns following soured political relations between the neighbours.
Bangladesh had asked the ICC to move their games to the tournament co-hosts, Sri Lanka, instead, but the governing body rejected the demand, dismissing any security threat to the team.
Scotland, the highest-ranked non-qualifier, is now set to take Bangladesh's place in Group C, which features England, Italy, Nepal and the West Indies, the BBC reported.
Political relations between India and Bangladesh soured after a mass uprising in Dhaka in 2024 that ousted then-prime minister Sheikh Hasina, a close ally of New Delhi.
Political tensions have spilt into cricket.
South Asian cricket
Bangladesh bowler Mustafizur Rahman was dropped from this year's Indian Premier League despite signing with its Kolkata franchise.
The BCCI didn’t give any specific reason for the removal of the star left-arm paceman, but it is believed it was done because of the recent political tensions between the two countries.
Bangladesh responded by banning IPL broadcasts in the country and demanding to play World Cup matches in Sri Lanka.
The standoff mirrors previous tensions in South Asian cricket.
For the Champions Trophy last year, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) stuck to its policy of not touring Pakistan because of the strained political ties between the bitter neighbours, who play each other only in ICC events.
Like for the 2023 Asia Cup in Pakistan, a hybrid model was agreed on under which India was allowed to play their Champions Trophy matches in Dubai to salvage the tournament.
Under the agreement running until 2027, Pakistan will play in a neutral venue for any ICC event, including the T20 World Cup, where they are scheduled to play their matches in Sri Lanka.
The 20-team World Cup is set to begin on February 7.