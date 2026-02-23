Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Türkiye is drawing heightened global attention as it navigates mounting geopolitical tensions, insisting Ankara will continue to prioritise dialogue abroad while pressing ahead with its domestic “terror-free Türkiye” initiative.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting in Ankara on Monday, Erdogan argued that Türkiye’s stance on fast-moving international developments is being closely watched.

“A Türkiye wind is blowing across the world right now. What Türkiye thinks, what it does, where it stands in the face of new developments and what steps it will take are being closely followed,” he said.

His remarks come at a time of escalating regional conflicts and deepening global fractures. Erdogan said Ankara was seeking to prevent crises from spiralling into open confrontation by placing diplomacy at the centre of its foreign policy.

“At a time when tensions are rising at the global level, we are making efforts to resolve crises before they turn into hot conflicts, with policies that prioritise peace, dialogue and negotiation,” he said.

He said Türkiye defends “right and justice wherever they may be”, adding that the country speaks out “courageously and without hesitation”.

Türkiye’s “upright, brave, sincere and principled stance” in the face of international events is being “appreciated and closely monitored,” Erdogan said.

Wider cooperation

Erdogan stressed Ankara was not seeking confrontation but wider cooperation.