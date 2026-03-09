WAR ON IRAN
2 min read
Trump calls Iran's choice of Mojtaba Khamenei as 'big mistake'
The US president also does not rule out seizing Iranian oil, saying it's "too soon to talk about."
Trump calls Iran's choice of Mojtaba Khamenei as 'big mistake'
Trump calls Iran's appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei as new supreme leader 'a big mistake' / AP
5 hours ago

US President Donald Trump expressed displeasure Monday over Iran's appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei as its new supreme leader, calling it "a big mistake."

"I don't know if it's going to last ... I think they made a mistake," Trump told NBC News. He had earlier told the New York Post he was "not happy" with the choice.

“He’s going to have to get approval from us,” Trump also said.

Separately, the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump has privately indicated to aides that he would be open to killing Khamenei if he refuses to meet US demands.

The demands include dismantling Iran's nuclear development, the newspaper reported, citing current and former US officials. It said the White House declined to comment on the matter.

RECOMMENDED

Mojtaba Khamenei, 56, on Sunday became Iran's third supreme leader since the 1979 revolution, succeeding his father Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a US/Israeli air strike on his Tehran compound on February 28 after holding the position for 37 years.

Trump also declined to rule out seizing Iranian oil but said it was premature to discuss the matter.

"Certainly people have talked about it," he said, pointing to Venezuela as a precedent, where the US secured more than 80 million barrels of oil after capturing Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro earlier this year.

"It's too soon to talk about that," he added, on Iran.

RelatedTRT World - Who is Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran's new supreme leader?
SOURCE:AA
Explore
NATO launches Arctic drills focused on civilians
Iran threatens to seize assets of citizens abroad 'guilty of collaborating' with US and Israel
Bangladesh shuts all universities to save energy amid fuel crisis
Oil just breached $100 as US-Israeli war on Iran enters 10th day. Here are the repercussions
Belgium synagogue damaged in explosion, no wounded: police
Footage shows US missile hitting near Iranian elementary school — report
Israel preparing for at least month-long war with Iran: Report
US, South Korea kick off major springtime military drills
Trump claims US sank Iran’s navy, destroyed most missile launch platforms
US orders embassy staff members to leave Saudi Arabia as war on Iran continues
Who is Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran's new supreme leader?
Oil prices surge past $105 a barrel as war on Iran continues
Iran says US attack on warship off Sri Lanka killed 104
Erdogan pays tribute to grieving mothers on International Women’s Day
Trump, Starmer hold call after US president's 'once great ally' jibe