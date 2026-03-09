US President Donald Trump expressed displeasure Monday over Iran's appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei as its new supreme leader, calling it "a big mistake."

"I don't know if it's going to last ... I think they made a mistake," Trump told NBC News. He had earlier told the New York Post he was "not happy" with the choice.

“He’s going to have to get approval from us,” Trump also said.

Separately, the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump has privately indicated to aides that he would be open to killing Khamenei if he refuses to meet US demands.

The demands include dismantling Iran's nuclear development, the newspaper reported, citing current and former US officials. It said the White House declined to comment on the matter.